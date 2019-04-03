हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Tura Lok Sabha constituency of Meghalaya: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tura Lok Sabha constituency of Meghalaya.

File photo

Tura is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Meghalaya will be held in a single phase. Both the Tura and Shillong seats will vote on 11 April and counting will be held on May 23.

Tura Lok Sabha constituency comprises of twenty four assembly segments. These are: Kharkutta, Mendipathar, Resubelpara, Bajengdoba, Songsak, Rongjeng, William Nagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikila, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara-Siju, Chokpot and Baghmara.

1 AGATHA K. SANGMA National People's Party Affidavit
2 DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress Affidavit
3 RIKMAN GARREY MOMIN Bharatiya Janata Party Affidavit

National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma had won the Tura Lok Sabha byelection in 2016 with a huge margin of 1.92 lakh. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of National People's Party (NPP) candidate and Conrad's father PA Sangma.

Meghalaya constituencies: All you need to know

In the bypoll, Conrad had won 3,29,497 votes as against Congress candidate Dikkanchi D Shira who secured 1,37,285 votes. 

The seat, which was held by PA Sangma for several years, fell vacant after Conrad Sangma became the chief minister of Meghalaya in 2018. 

This year, Conrad's sister Agatha Sangma will contest the Lok Sabha election from the seat for ruling NPP. Agatha Sangma will be up against former Congress chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul M Sangma. The BJP, an ally of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya, has named party’s state unit vice-president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for the Tura parliamentary constituency.

