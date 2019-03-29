हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Tushar Chaudhary from Gujarat's Bardoli-ST seat in Congress list of candidates for Lok Sabha election

The Congress candidate from Bardoli-ST is Dr Tushar Chaudhary.

The Congress late on Friday evening released a list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Of the total three, one candidate has been named from Gujarat and the two others are from Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) selected the candidates for contesting from Gujarat's Bardoli-ST seat and Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Shimla SC constituencies.

The grand old party has fielded Ashrey Sharma from the Mandi constituency and Dr Col Dhani Ram Shandil from the Shimla SC constituency.

Gujarat will go to polls in phase three on April 23. The state has a total of 26 seats--Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot , Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in phase seven on May 19. This northern state has a total of four Lok Sabha seats--Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

The counting of votes in all the states will take place on May 23.

