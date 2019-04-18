Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan.

It was formed before the elections of 1952.

The Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency presently comprises of eight Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the ST category.

The Assembly Constituencies that come under the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency are - Gogunda (ST), Jhadol (ST), Kherwara, Udaipur, Rural (ST), Udaipur, Salumber (ST), Dhariawad (ST) and Aspur (ST).

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Arjun Lal Meena of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Arjunlal Meena bagged 660373 votes and defeated Raghuvir Singh of the INC who got 423611 votes.

In 2009, Raghuvir Singh Meena had won from here.

Stakes are high for the BJP here as it has renominated Arjun Lal Meena from this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.