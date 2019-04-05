Udhampur is one of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Kishtwar, Inderwal, Doda, Bhadarwah, Ramban, Banihal, Gulabgarh, Reasi, Gool Arnas, Udhampur, Chenani, Ramnagar, Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar and Hiranagar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dr. Jitendra Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party - won by a margin of over 57 thousand votes. He had defeated Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Indian National Congress. Karra had secured 487369 votes while Abdulla got 426393 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 76.09 percent across 2051 polling stations. Other members in the fray Mohd Arshad Malik of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and Prof. Bhim Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party.

In the year 2009, Chaudhary Lal Singh of the Indian National Congress won with a margin of over 13 thousand votes. He defeated Dr. Nirmal Singh of the BJP. While Lal Singh secured 231853 votes while Ansarai managed to get 231853 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Balbir Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and Prof. Bhim Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party.