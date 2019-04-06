Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Udhampur is one of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 TILAK RAJ BHAGAT Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DR. JITENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 VIKRAMADITYA SINGH Indian National Congress 4 HARSH DEV SINGH Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 5 LAL SINGH Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, 6 MOHD AYUB Navarang Congress Party 7 MEENAKSHI Shivsena 8 BANSI LAL Independent 9 RAKESH MUDGAL Independent 10 SHABER AHMED Independent 11 GARIB SINGH Independent 12 FIRDOUS AHMED BAWANI Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dr. Jitendra Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party - won by a margin of over 57 thousand votes. He had defeated Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Indian National Congress.