Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency, which was formed prior to the 1952 elections, is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The parliamentary constituency of Unnao comprises of six assembly segments--Bangarmau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar and Purwa.

Sakshi Maharaj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Maharaj (5,18,834) had defeated Arun Shankar Shukla (2,08,661) of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 3,10,173 votes.

Meanwhile, Brajesh Pathak of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress' Annu Tandon finished with a total of 2,00,176 and 1,97,098 votes, respectively.

In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Annu Tandon (4,75,460 votes) of Congress had won from this constituency by beating Arun Shankar Shukla (1,73,384 votes), who had contested for BSP at that time.

This time around, BJP, SP and Congress have re-nominated Sakshi Maharaj, Arun Kumar Shukla and Annu Tandon, respectively.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states.

In UP, polling will take place in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which are-- Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the counting will be held on May 23.

