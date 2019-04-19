close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency

Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency, which was formed prior to the 1952 elections,  is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency

Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency, which was formed prior to the 1952 elections,  is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

 The parliamentary constituency of Unnao comprises of six assembly segments--Bangarmau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar and Purwa. 

Sakshi Maharaj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Maharaj (5,18,834) had defeated Arun Shankar Shukla (2,08,661) of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 3,10,173 votes.

Meanwhile, Brajesh Pathak of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress' Annu Tandon finished with a total of 2,00,176 and 1,97,098 votes, respectively. 

In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Annu Tandon (4,75,460 votes) of Congress had won from this constituency by beating Arun Shankar Shukla (1,73,384 votes), who had contested for BSP at that time.

This time around,  BJP, SP and Congress have re-nominated Sakshi Maharaj, Arun Kumar Shukla and Annu Tandon, respectively. 

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states.

In UP, polling will take place in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which are-- Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the counting will be held on May 23.
 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencyUnnao Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT12M11S

Chunavi Thali: In Conversation with Hardik Patel, Leader, Congress