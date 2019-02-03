हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denied permission to address rally in West Bengal

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address a rally in West Dinajpur, West Bengal, on Sunday.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denied permission to address rally in West Bengal

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office on Sunday released a statement saying that the West Bengal government has denied permission for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally in West Bengal without any prior notice. Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address a rally in West Dinajpur, West Bengal, on Sunday.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed two rallies in West Bengal - one in Thakurganj and one in Durgapur. During his rally in industrial city of Durgapur, the Prime Minister had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of following into the footsteps of the previous Communist government to trample democracy. He stressed that Mamata should know that this did not work during Left regime and it will not work now.

The Prime Minister also said that infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore have been approved by the Centre in the past four and a half years for West Bengal but the TMC government did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the "syndicate".

"TMC doesn't take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate...Where there is no 'malai' (cream)," he said.

PM Modi remarked that the TMC is "killing" the dreams and aspirations of the middle class in Bengal. The Prime Minister also praised the BJP workers for bravely facing the violent attacks by the TMC cadre. He added that their sacrifice will not go waste as the BJP will form government in the state in future.

Prime Minister Modi also accused the TMC government of imposing Trinamool Tolabaji Tax (TTT) in the state. “Trinamool Tolabaji Tax is prevalent in the state. Every child in West Bengal is aware of this TTT. West Bengal is the only state where you have to pay tax for education. No one opposed this culture of syndicate and TTT, which is why the Trinamool Congress got a free run. But, now, the BJP will oppose this. The 'chowkidaar' has started a cleanliness drive against this culture," said the PM.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Yogi AdityanathYogi West bengal rally
Next
Story

CM Mamata Banerjee trying to trample democracy in West Bengal: PM Modi

Must Watch

Bihar Train Mishap: Other Trains diverted; Helpline number issued

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close