Urmila Matondkar terms complaint against her bogus, calls Hinduism epitome of peace

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said that a complaint filed against her for insulting the sentiments of Hindus is "bogus and baseless", adding that she had spoken about BJP's divisive politics and not Hinduism, which is the "epitome of peace".

"The complaint filed against me is ex facie bogus, baseless and filed with ulterior motives. I have been grossly misquoted by the complainant, who is a BJP member, with mala fide intentions. In my interview, I had only objected to the fake, divisive and violent ideology promoted by the BJP in the name of Hinduism to misguide our people and bring disrepute to our great religion. Hinduism is an epitome of peace, inclusiveness, and non-violence," said Urmila, who is the Congress candidate from Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency.

Urmila stressed that she believes in Hinduism which is based on the concepts of Wasudhaiv Kutumbakam and Ahimsa Paramodharma, ANI reported."This is the Hinduism promoted by our great forefathers and Lokmanya Tilak, Gandhiji, Vivekanand and Sardar Patel. I believe in, love and respect Hinduism in this sense and not in what BJP wants to promote. Unfortunately, today raising voice against BJP ideology and speaking the truth amounts to committing a crime," she added.

The 'Rangeela' actress also slammed the BJP for victimising her and said, "I have been victimised like so many others in the last 5 years by BJP. I deplore this aggressive and hostile policy of BJP."

The criminal complaint against Urmila was filed on Saturday by BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua. In his complaint, the BJP leader had also named Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and a television journalist.

"I was watching television on April 5 at 8 pm. I saw well known and celebrated Bollywood actress Ms Urmila Matondkar, make false, mischievous and deceitful comments saying `Hinduism the most violent religion in the world`," the complaint read.

The voting for upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Maharashtra will take place in the first four phases, beginning April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(with ANI inputs)