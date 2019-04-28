close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Uttar Pradesh: 152 candidates in fray for 13 Lok Sabha seats in phase four

A total of 152 candidates are in the fray for 13 Lok Sabha seats which will witness polling in Uttar Pradesh in phase four of ongoing Lok Sabha poll on Monday..

The constituencies going to polls in this phase are - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur. In 2014, 198 candidates had contested from these 13 seats.

As per the data sourced from the website of Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, there are a total of 2,38,88,367 voters in these 13 seats, including 1,29,75,125 males, 1,09,12,012 females and 1230 third gender electors. A total of 27,513 polling stations have been set up for voting in this phase.

Constituency wise number of contestants in above mentioned 13 constituencies in the current and preceding two General Elections is given below:

Lok Sabha Constituency Number of Contestants
General Election-2009 General Election-2014 General Election - 2019
Shahjahanpur 15 13 14
Kheri 12 11 15
Hardoi 11 15 11
Misrikh 13 14 13
Unnao 21 21 09
Farrukhabad 16 22 09
Etawah 13 10 13
Kannauj 16 12 10
Kanpur 18 21 14
Akbarpur 17 18 14
Jalaun 16 11 05
Jhansi 18 15 11
Hamirpur 16 15 14
Total 202 198 152

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going through seven phase polling in 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Voting for 26 Lok Sabha seats is already over in the first three phases for which polls were held on April 11th, l8th and 23rd , 2019 respectively.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Uttar pradesh fourth phase polling
