Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defends 'Ali-Bajrangbali' remarks, says BJP not politicising Pulwama issue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said in an exclusive interview to Zee News that the BJP is going to perform exceptionally well in West Bengal in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll.

He remarked that West Bengal is ready for change and there is a huge Modi wave across the nation.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Yogi Adityanath said that everyone is angry with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) because of the atrocities committed by the TMC leaders and supporters on the people in the state. The Uttar Pradesh CM also accused Mamata of challenging the Election Commission of India, stressing that the BJP has always favoured free and fair election.

When asked about the opposition's claim that the BJP is trying to use Pulwama terror attacks for political gains, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that

his party was not trying to take any political mileage of the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also talked about the row which erupted over his 'Ali' and 'Bajrangbali' statements, saying that he has not made any controversial remarks as Bajrangbali is a matter of faith for millions of Hindus across the country.

Yogi Adityanath also talked about the formal entry of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi into politics and said that the party does not see Priyanka as a challenge. He added that Priyanka has been campaigning for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh but has failed to change the fortune of the grand old party in the state.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath told Zee News that the development which the nation has seen during Modi rule was never seen before.

The Uttar Pradesh CM lashed out at the Congress for failing to do anything for the welfare of poor and said that if the Congress had done anything for the poor then the country would not have been battling the menace of poverty till now.

During the interview, Yogi Adityanath stressed that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is not a challenge for the BJP and they can only dream of defeating the BJP in Lok Sabha poll. He added that the BJP had finished at top place in 2014 Lok Sabha poll and it will repeat its performance this time too. Yogi Adityanath also took a dig at Mayawati and said that no one believes the BSP supremo anymore.

Referring to the entry of actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada in BJP, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that Jaya Prada was willing to join the BJP in 2017 itself. He also batted for BJP's candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh, said that she is a proponent of Sanatan Dharam.

Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence and said that the NDA will win more than 400 seats at the Centre and at least 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh. He downplayed the defeats suffered by the BJP in bypolls saying that the fate of bypolls does not form the government and this is the reason why the party is not much bothered about these defeats.