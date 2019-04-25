Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Vaishali constituency covers five assembly segments – Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo and Sahebganj

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rama Kishore Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) – won by getting a margin of over 99 thousand votes. He had defeated Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Rama Kishore had secured 305450 votes while Raghuvansh Prasad got 206183 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.12 percent across 1502 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vijay Kumar Sahni of the Janata Dal (United) and Anu Shukla who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 22 thousand votes against Vijay Kumar Shukla of the JD(U). While Singh got 284479 seats, Shukla 262171 seats.

Other members in the fray were Sankar Mahto of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Jitendra Prasad who was an Independent.