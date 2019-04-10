close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Valsad Lok Sabha Constituency

Valsad constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes and it covers seven assembly segments –  Dang, Vansada , Dharampur ,Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada and Umergam.

Valsad Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Valsad Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Valsad constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes and it covers seven assembly segments –  Dang, Vansada , Dharampur ,Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada and Umergam.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dr. K C Patel , of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by getting over 2 lakh votes. He had defeated Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). K C Patel had secured 617772 votes while Vestabhai Patel got 409768 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 74.28 percent across 1875 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ratilal Thakriya of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Budhabhai Ranchhodbhai Patel who was an Independent.

In the year 2009 Kishanbhai Patel of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 7 thousand votes against BJP's Dr. Dhirubhai Chhaganbhai Patel. While Kishanbhai Patel got 357755 seats, DC Patel secured 350586 seats.

Other members in the fray were Patel Rambhai Koyabhai who was an Independent and Gavli Chhaganbhai Pilubhai of the BSP.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Gujarat Lok Sabha constituencyValsad Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT5M58S

Zee News Exclusive: In conversation with UP CM Yogi Adityanath