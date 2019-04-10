Valsad Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Valsad constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes and it covers seven assembly segments – Dang, Vansada , Dharampur ,Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada and Umergam.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dr. K C Patel , of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by getting over 2 lakh votes. He had defeated Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). K C Patel had secured 617772 votes while Vestabhai Patel got 409768 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 74.28 percent across 1875 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ratilal Thakriya of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Budhabhai Ranchhodbhai Patel who was an Independent.

In the year 2009 Kishanbhai Patel of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 7 thousand votes against BJP's Dr. Dhirubhai Chhaganbhai Patel. While Kishanbhai Patel got 357755 seats, DC Patel secured 350586 seats.

Other members in the fray were Patel Rambhai Koyabhai who was an Independent and Gavli Chhaganbhai Pilubhai of the BSP.