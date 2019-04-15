Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is also known as Vadakara.

The Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 3) has a total of seven assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Vatakara parliamentary constituency are - Thalassery, Kuthuparamba, Vatakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy and Perambra.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala -

1 P.JAYARAJAN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 K. MURALEEDHARAN Indian National Congress 3 ADV.V.K.SAJEEVAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 JATHEESH.A.P National Labour Party 5 MUSTHAFA KOMMERI SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 ADVOCATE K.SUDHAKARAN Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 ALUVA ANEESH Independent 8 JAYARAJAN PANDARAPARAMBIL Independent 9 C.O.T. NASEER Independent 10 MURALEEDHARAN.K KUTTIYIL VEEDU Independent 11 MURALEEDHARAN.K SANDRAM Independent 12 SANTHOSH KUMAR Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Ramachandran Mullappally of INC is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In Vadakara, the main political tussle will be between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) with BJP being the other major party.

The BJP has re-nominated party State secretary VK Sajeevan to contest from here.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase. The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.