close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is also known as Vadakara.

The Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 3) has a total of seven assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Vatakara parliamentary constituency are - Thalassery, Kuthuparamba, Vatakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy and Perambra.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala -

 

1 P.JAYARAJAN Communist Party of India (Marxist)
2 K. MURALEEDHARAN Indian National Congress
3 ADV.V.K.SAJEEVAN Bharatiya Janata Party
4 JATHEESH.A.P National Labour Party
5 MUSTHAFA KOMMERI SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
6 ADVOCATE K.SUDHAKARAN Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
7 ALUVA ANEESH Independent
8 JAYARAJAN PANDARAPARAMBIL Independent
9 C.O.T. NASEER Independent
10 MURALEEDHARAN.K KUTTIYIL VEEDU Independent
11 MURALEEDHARAN.K SANDRAM Independent
12 SANTHOSH KUMAR Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Ramachandran Mullappally of INC is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In Vadakara, the main political tussle will be between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) with BJP being the other major party.

The BJP has re-nominated party State secretary VK Sajeevan to contest from here. 

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23. 

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase. The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency candidates listKerala Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Election Breaking: BJP names Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur