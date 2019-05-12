close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli casts his vote, urges others to exercise their 'right'

Virat Kohli was among the early voters.

Virat Kohli casts his vote, urges others to exercise their &#039;right&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@imVkohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who cast his vote on Sunday morning, appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. He was among the early voters and was accompanied by brother Vikash to the polling booth.

"Voting is your right and responsibility towards nation building. Go vote," tweeted Kohli while sharing a picture of himself flashing his inked finger. 

Ahead of the sixth phase of election, Kohli had shared that he will vote from Gurgaon and also shared a picture of his Voter ID card. 

His wife and actress Anushka Sharma had cast her vote from Mumbai during the fourth phase. 

All the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana went to the polls amid heightened security in the penultimate phase of general election.

Live TV

Apart from Haryana, voting is also being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

Tags:
Virat KohliGurgaonLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Delhi CEO notice to BJP for poll norms violation on NaMo TV: Official

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir among early voters