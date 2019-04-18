Vote, for strong democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged voters to exercise their right to strengthen democracy.

"Use your franchise in the second phase of voting. In democracy, voting not only determines the direction for next five years but for decades. For a strong democracy one must vote," he tweeted in Hindi.

Voting in eight Lok Sabha seats -- Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, Mathura, Agra-- are underway in Uttar Pradesh.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha battle is taking place in seven phases.