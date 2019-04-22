close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala to take place in third phase on Tuesday

All 20 Parliamentary constituencies in the state are scheduled to go to polls in a single phase.

Voting for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala to take place in third phase on Tuesday

The polling for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala is scheduled to take in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

All 20 Parliamentary constituencies in the state are scheduled to go to polls in a single phase. The state has a total electorate of  2,61,51,534 out of which 1,26,84,839 are male electors, 1,34,66,521 are female electors and 174 belong to third gender category. There are 24,970 polling stations set up in the state. There are a total of 227 candidates, including 25 women in the fray.

The parliamentary constituencies where votes will be cast are - Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, WAyanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.

In Kerala, all eyes will be on Wayanad from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in the fray. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is also expected to see a tough battle this time with sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pitted against former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP and LDF candidate C. Divakaran. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Kerala third phaseKerala third phase polling
Next
Story

Banda Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Varanasi before filing nomination