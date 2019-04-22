Voting for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala to take place in third phase on Tuesday

The polling for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala is scheduled to take in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

All 20 Parliamentary constituencies in the state are scheduled to go to polls in a single phase. The state has a total electorate of 2,61,51,534 out of which 1,26,84,839 are male electors, 1,34,66,521 are female electors and 174 belong to third gender category. There are 24,970 polling stations set up in the state. There are a total of 227 candidates, including 25 women in the fray.

The parliamentary constituencies where votes will be cast are - Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, WAyanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.

In Kerala, all eyes will be on Wayanad from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in the fray. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is also expected to see a tough battle this time with sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pitted against former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP and LDF candidate C. Divakaran.