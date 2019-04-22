Voting for remaining 14 seats of Karnataka to take place in third phase on Tuesday

The remaining 14 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will witness voting in the third phase on Tuesday.

In the first phase of polling on April 18, voter turnout on 14 seats was 68.52%. The State has a total electorate of 2,39,68,905 out of which 1,21,03,742 are male electors, 1,18,63,204 are female electors and 1,959 belong to third gender category. There are 27,776 polling stations set up in the state. A total of 237 candidates, including 9 women are in the fray in the second phase.

The 14 parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place on Tuesday are - Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, Bellary (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga.

In the third phase, the BJP is contesting in all the 14 seats, while the Congress in 11 and JD-S in 3.

The Congress has fielded candidates from Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, Bellary (ST), Haveri, Dharwad and Davanagere, while the JD-S candidates are in the fray from Bijapur (SC), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

In Bagalkot, the Congress has fielded woman candidate Veena Kasappanavar, while JD-S has fielded Sunita Devanand in Bijapur (SC). The BJP has not given ticket to any woman candidate in this phase. In 2014, Raichur and Chikkodi parliamentary constituencies witnessed close fights as the winning margin was less than 10,000 votes.

The counting of votes for all 28 seats will take place on May 23.