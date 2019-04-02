Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. Wardha Constituency covers six assembly segments – Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat and Wardha.
It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:
|SR no.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Adv. Bhaskar Marotrao Neware
|Independent
|2
|Arvind Shamrao Lillore
|Independent
|3
|Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao
|Ambedkarist Republican Party
|4
|Rajesh Marotrao Balpande
|Independent
|5
|Charulata Khajansing Tokas
|Indian National Congress
|6
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|7
|Mohd. Imran Mohd. Yakub
|Indian Union Muslim League
|8
|Dhanraj Kotiram Vanjari
|Independent
|9
|Shaileshkumar Premkishorji Agrawal
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|10
|Dnyaneshwar Laxamnrao Wakudkar
|Lokjagar Party
|11
|Nandkishor Ramaji Sagar
|Independent
|12
|Zitruji Chandruji Borutkar
|Independent
|13
|Ganesh Kisanrao Lade
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|14
|Mohan Ramraoji Raikwar
|Independent
|22
|Jagdish Uddhavrao Wankhade
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|23
|Umesh Sadashiv Neware
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramdas Tadas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 2.15 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Sagar Meghe.
In the year 2009, INC's Datta Meghe managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 95 thousand votes against BJP's Suresh Waghmare.