Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. Wardha Constituency covers six assembly segments – Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat and Wardha.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

SR no. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. Bhaskar Marotrao Neware Independent 2 Arvind Shamrao Lillore Independent 3 Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao Ambedkarist Republican Party 4 Rajesh Marotrao Balpande Independent 5 Charulata Khajansing Tokas Indian National Congress 6 Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Bharatiya Janata Party 7 Mohd. Imran Mohd. Yakub Indian Union Muslim League 8 Dhanraj Kotiram Vanjari Independent 9 Shaileshkumar Premkishorji Agrawal Bahujan Samaj Party 10 Dnyaneshwar Laxamnrao Wakudkar Lokjagar Party 11 Nandkishor Ramaji Sagar Independent 12 Zitruji Chandruji Borutkar Independent 13 Ganesh Kisanrao Lade Ambedkarite Party of India 14 Mohan Ramraoji Raikwar Independent 22 Jagdish Uddhavrao Wankhade Bahujan Mukti Party 23 Umesh Sadashiv Neware Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramdas Tadas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 2.15 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Sagar Meghe.

In the year 2009, INC's Datta Meghe managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 95 thousand votes against BJP's Suresh Waghmare.