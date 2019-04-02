हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. Wardha Constituency covers six assembly segments – Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat and Wardha.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

SR no. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Adv. Bhaskar Marotrao Neware Independent
2 Arvind Shamrao Lillore Independent
3 Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao Ambedkarist Republican Party
4 Rajesh Marotrao Balpande Independent
5 Charulata Khajansing Tokas Indian National Congress
6 Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Bharatiya Janata Party
7 Mohd. Imran Mohd. Yakub Indian Union Muslim League
8 Dhanraj Kotiram Vanjari Independent
9 Shaileshkumar Premkishorji Agrawal Bahujan Samaj Party
10 Dnyaneshwar Laxamnrao Wakudkar Lokjagar Party
11 Nandkishor Ramaji Sagar Independent
12 Zitruji Chandruji Borutkar Independent
13 Ganesh Kisanrao Lade Ambedkarite Party of India
14 Mohan Ramraoji Raikwar Independent
22 Jagdish Uddhavrao Wankhade Bahujan Mukti Party
23 Umesh Sadashiv Neware Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramdas Tadas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 2.15 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Sagar Meghe.

In the year 2009, INC's Datta Meghe managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 95 thousand votes against BJP's Suresh Waghmare.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencyWardha constituencyWardha constituency candidates list
