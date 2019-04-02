हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch: How a BJP leader chants 'Kamal, Kamal, Kamal...' over 40 times in Meerut rally

Vineet Agarwal Sharda said "Kamal, Kamal, Kamal..." over 40 times at a stretch in the one-minute video

Watch: How a BJP leader chants &#039;Kamal, Kamal, Kamal...&#039; over 40 times in Meerut rally
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Meerut: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda addressing a public rally in Meerut went viral on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the rally was held on April 1 and in the video, Sharda can be heard repeating 'Kamal' (Lotus, BJP symbol) several times.

"Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye," (You will have to think whether you want Kamal or something else) Sharda says in the video, before repeating, "Kamal, Kamal, Kamal..." over 40 times at a stretch in the one-minute video, leaving the audience amused. 

In his speech, Sharda urged people to vote for Rajendra Aggarwal for the third time in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He added if they do so, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanth would come as the reincarnation of Lord Ram and Laxman, respectively.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJP
