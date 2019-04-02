Watch: How a BJP leader chants 'Kamal, Kamal, Kamal...' over 40 times in Meerut rally

Meerut: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda addressing a public rally in Meerut went viral on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the rally was held on April 1 and in the video, Sharda can be heard repeating 'Kamal' (Lotus, BJP symbol) several times.

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

"Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye," (You will have to think whether you want Kamal or something else) Sharda says in the video, before repeating, "Kamal, Kamal, Kamal..." over 40 times at a stretch in the one-minute video, leaving the audience amused.

In his speech, Sharda urged people to vote for Rajendra Aggarwal for the third time in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He added if they do so, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanth would come as the reincarnation of Lord Ram and Laxman, respectively.