Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 3 voting live streaming on Zee News

Voting in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held in all 26 seats in Gujarat, 20 in Kerala, 2 in Goa, 1 each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the third phase on Tuesday. Besides, polling will also be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and one in Tripura.

Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 3 voting live streaming on Zee News

Voters in 117 Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states and Union Territories will exercise their franchise on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Over 18 crore 85 lakh voters, including 96598912 male, 86226460 female and 7043 third gender voters, will decide the fate of nearly 1640 candidates in the third phase.

Watch live streaming of the third phase of Lok Sabha election on Zee News

Voting will be held in all 26 seats in Gujarat, 20 in Kerala, 2 in Goa, 1 each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the third phase on Tuesday. Besides, polling will also be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and one in Tripura.

The key candidates in the fray in the third phase are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in Uttar Pradesh' Bareilly and BJP's Varun Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh' Pilibhit.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiBJPRahul GandhiCongress
