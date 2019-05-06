Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 5 voting live streaming on Zee News

Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election is scheduled to begin at 7 AM in 51 seats across 7 states on Monday. Polling will take place in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with a total of 8.75 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. There is a massive security deployment at over 96,000 polling stations to ensure that the election is fair and peaceful.

It is to be noted that the fifth phase has the highest percentage of women candidates so far in Lok Sabha election 2019 - 12 per cent. All political parties have done intense campaigning to woo voters for their candidates in the fifth phase.

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Phase 5 polling in 51 seats across 7 states

The fifth phase will witness some intense clashes, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi vs BJP leader Smriti Irani in Amethi, Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Poonam Sinha (SP) in Lucknow and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) vs Krishna Punia (Congress) in Jaipur Rural.

Watch Live Coverage of Phase polling on Zee News Live TV