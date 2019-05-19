Watch Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019 live streaming on Zee News: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll

NEW DELHI: The voting in 542 of 543 constituencies ended on Sunday drawing the curtains on the seven-phased Lok Sabha election. Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - are releasing their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

The first phase on April 11 saw voting being held in 91 seats across 20 states and union territories. The overall voter turnout in the first phase was 69.57 per cent with the highest 84.96 per cent recorded in Lakshwadeep while lowest 53.38 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the big states, West Bengal recorded the highest voting percentage of 83.80 in phase one.

The election for the second phase took place in 96 constituencies in 12 states and UTs. The election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu which was earlier scheduled to take place in this phase was cancelled over complaints of unaccounted cash being used in the poll. Voting in Tripura was also deferred to the third phase over law and order concerns. The overall turnout in the second phase of poll was 69.44 per cent with highest 81.72 per cent turnout in West Bengal and lowest 45.66 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the third phase, voting took place in 116 seats in 14 states and UTs. Voting in Tripura that was to be held in phase two was held in phase 3. Also, voting in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag was held in three phases in third, fourth and fifth phase. The overall turnout in the third phase was 68.40 per cent with highest 85.11 per cent in Assam and lowest 13.68 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

In phase four, voting was held in 71 seats in 8 states and UTs. The overall turnout in the fourth phase was 65.50 per cent with highest 82.84 per cent in West Bengal and lowest 10.32 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting in the fifth phase was held in 51 seats in 7 states and UTs. The overall turnout in the fifth phase was 64.16 per cent with highest 80.09 per cent in West Bengal and lowest 19.92 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the sixth phase 6, voting was held for 59 seats in 7 states and UTs. The overall turnout in the fifth phase was 64.40 per cent with highest 84.50 per cent in West Bengal and lowest 54.44 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting in the seventh phase is being held on Sunday and will conclude the polling process for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Polling in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal was held in all seven phases. During all the seven phases, many cases of violence were reported from several parts of West Bengal. Owing to the violence, the Election Commission had in a first curtailed the campaigning for the last phase of elections by 20 hours.