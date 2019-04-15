Watch: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, BJP workers at Urmila Matondkar's election campaign in Mumbai

Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar's election campaign in Mumbai's Borivali on Monday.

#WATCH Scuffle broke out between Congress workers & BJP supporters during Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar's election campaign at Borivali. #Maharashtra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0CD5bhD2Ly — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

Urmila is Congress candidate from Mumbai North for the Lok Sabha election 2019 and is fighting against BJP sitting MP Gopal Shetty from the constituency.

As per sources, the BJP workers chanted slogans of PM Modi outside the Borivali railway station as they confronted the Congress workers at the campaign.

A police complaint has been filed by Urmila at the Borivali police station. She has also sought police protection after the incident and said alleged that "there's a threat to her life."

"It's being done to create fear. It's just beginning, it will take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection. There's a threat to my life, I have filed a complaint," Urmila told news agency ANI.

Urmila Matondkar,Congress candidate from Mumbai(N) on scuffle b/w Congress workers&BJP supporters during her campaign: It's being done to create fear. It's just beginning,it'll take violent turn.Have asked for police protection; there's a threat to my life; I've filed a complaint pic.twitter.com/ZcTTKmOOx6 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

Urmila filed her nomination for the polls last week. Voting in Mumbai North will be held in the fourth phase, which is scheduled for April 29.