close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, BJP workers at Urmila Matondkar's election campaign in Mumbai

Urmila Matondkar is Congress candidate from Mumbai North for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Watch: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, BJP workers at Urmila Matondkar&#039;s election campaign in Mumbai
IANS photo

Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar's election campaign in Mumbai's Borivali on Monday. 

Urmila is Congress candidate from Mumbai North for the Lok Sabha election 2019 and is fighting against BJP sitting MP Gopal Shetty from the constituency. 

As per sources, the BJP workers chanted slogans of PM Modi outside the Borivali railway station as they confronted the Congress workers at the campaign.

A police complaint has been filed by Urmila at the Borivali police station. She has also sought police protection after the incident and said alleged that "there's a threat to her life."

"It's being done to create fear. It's just beginning, it will take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection. There's a threat to my life, I have filed a complaint," Urmila told news agency ANI.

Urmila filed her nomination for the polls last week. Voting in Mumbai North will be held in the fourth phase, which is scheduled for April 29.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Urmila Matondkar
Next
Story

Himachal BJP chief makes obscene slur for Rahul Gandhi, Congress threatens action

Must Watch

PT10M19S

Prakash Javadekar addresses a Press Conference and slams Rahul Gandhi