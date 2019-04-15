A Congress stronghold, the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad is a recently-formed parliamentary seat in the southern state of Kerala. It was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency (Constituency no 4) is composed of seven assembly segments including Balusseri (SC), Elathur, Kozhikode, North Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor (SC).

It is famous for its lush green cover, wildlife and is a major tourist spot in the state.

|The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

MI Shanavas of the INC had won from this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The seat held by Shanavas has been lying vacant since his death in 2018.

He received 377035 votes and defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI.

Wayanad has grabbed national attention after Kerala Congress unite chief hinted that party president Rahul Gandhi may contest from this seat, apart from Amethi where he is contesting against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

The Congress chief is currently the Lok Sabha member from Amethi.

T Siddique, who was earlier declared as the Congress candidate from Wayanad, then said that he is willing to give up if Rahul Gandhi decides to contest from there.

On April 4, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for his second seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

He was accompanied by his sister and party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

As of now, he is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, CPI's PP Suneer, who was the former district secretary of the party in Malappuram, has been nominated as the Left party candidate in Wayanad.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.