Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked allegedly by TMC cadre

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also part of the convoy

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked allegedly by TMC cadre

Kolkata: The convoy of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in East Midnapore's Khejuri on Tuesday evenning.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also part of the convoy, shared a series of tweets in connection with the attack alleging that the "TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides and the West Bengal Police personnel are standing like mute spectators."

"I am appalled at such brazen abuse of power by Mamata Banerjee whose people have thrown all democratic norms to the gutter. Is this the New India that we dream of?," read one of Sharma's tweet. 

He also added that many of the BJP workers have been injured and the duo have been "stuck."

While the leaders have escaped unhurt, two vehicles have completely been vandalised.

Sharma further said that the CRPF personnel helped them in moving away from the place while three BJP workers have been taken away by TMC goons in front of the police.

Live TV

The incident comes just a day after several incidents of violence was reported from West Bengal during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. 

Dilip Ghosh
