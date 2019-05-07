West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked allegedly by TMC cadre

Kolkata: The convoy of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in East Midnapore's Khejuri on Tuesday evenning.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also part of the convoy, shared a series of tweets in connection with the attack alleging that the "TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides and the West Bengal Police personnel are standing like mute spectators."

"I am appalled at such brazen abuse of power by Mamata Banerjee whose people have thrown all democratic norms to the gutter. Is this the New India that we dream of?," read one of Sharma's tweet.

TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides, even as West Bengal Police personnel standing like mute spectator. I am appalled at such brazen abuse of power by @MamataOfficial whose people have thrown all democratic norms to gutter. Is this the #NewIndia that we dream of? pic.twitter.com/BcW5AxLXKa — Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 7, 2019

He also added that many of the BJP workers have been injured and the duo have been "stuck."

We are at Khejuri in Kanthi LS constituency and attacked mercilessly by @AITCofficial goons. Many of our workers are injured even as @MamataOfficial goons gheraoing and abusing us. @BJP4Bengal President @DilipGhoshBJP and I are stuck. — Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 7, 2019

While the leaders have escaped unhurt, two vehicles have completely been vandalised.

Sharma further said that the CRPF personnel helped them in moving away from the place while three BJP workers have been taken away by TMC goons in front of the police.

The @crpfindia personnel are helping us to gradually move away from here. Three .@BJP4Bengal workers are taken away by .@AITCofficial goons in front of police / Kultha Bazar, under PS Khejuri and kept in TMC union office. Goons have damaged 20+ motorbikes.#ShameMamata pic.twitter.com/XT7wWE0Cmn — Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 7, 2019

The incident comes just a day after several incidents of violence was reported from West Bengal during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.