West Bengal: Body found hanging in BJP booth office in Siliguri

SILIGURI: A body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at the booth office of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday morning, causing alarm in the area.

The incident took place in the Municipal Corporation Ward Number 36. The deceased has been identified as Nitya Mandal who worked as a labourer.

#Visuals West Bengal: Body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at BJP booth office in Siliguri early morning today; Police investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/p7D3B5KTeU — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Locals out on morning walk spotted the body hanging from the booth office and immediately alerted the cops.

The body has now been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

The incident comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mammoth rally in north Bengal`s Siliguri. Calling state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a “speed breaker”, Modi accused her of hindering a number of central welfare schemes in the state, like Ayushman Bharat, PM-KISAN, and Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Hitting back, Trinamool chief Banerjee called Modi an 'expiry babu'. "I will not call him Prime Minister; he is `expiry babu` as his government has passed the expiry date," she said at an election rally in Cooch Behar district.

On Wednesday morning, two buses carrying BJP supporters was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers in Bankura. The supporters were on their way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, when the buses were ransacked. Angry BJP supporters protested at Bankura police station.

West Bengal, with a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, sends the third largest number after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra 48.

The BJP, which clinched 17 per cent votes and two seats in 2014 national elections, has emerged as the second biggest party in the state.