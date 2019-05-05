West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets angry at ‘Jai Shri Ram’ sloganeers, BJP calls her intolerant

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday was confronted by some people with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while she was on her way to Chandrakona in West Midnapore district.

West Bengal police on Sunday said that no arrest has been made in connection with this case, adding three persons were examined on the issue of security breach of the CM but were let off.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, the Trinamool Congress chief can be seen getting out of her car in anger and asking those chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to not run away and instead face her.

In the last few seconds of video, Mmaata can be seen shouting at the people who ran away once she came out the car. The West Bengal CM can be heard saying, “Palachhis keno? Haridas sob. Galagali dichhe.” (Why are you running away? You riff raff. Badmouthing me.)

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a war of words between the TMC and BJP with the saffron party dubbing Mamata as intolerant. The BJP also asked the West Bengal CM that why did she get angry on hearing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants.

Why is DIDI so upset with chants of JAI SHRI RAM & why does she call it "GALAGALI"? pic.twitter.com/dTrBqrS6Oo — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 4, 2019

The TMC responded to the BJP by saying that the party is desperate to win in West Bengal and this is the reason why they are twisting the whole incident. “Desperate BJP in Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put spin on a video and create falsehood. Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They’ll have no place to hide on May 23,” tweeted TMC.

Desperate #BJP in #Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put spin on a video and create falsehood. #Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They'll have no place to hide on May 23 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2019

Later, while addressing a rally in West Midnapore district, Mamata said that such confrontation by slogan-shouting people will not scare her. She added that those indulging in such acts must not forget that they have to stay in the state after the ongoing Lok Sabha election.