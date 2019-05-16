West Bengal statue vandalism: PM Modi demands strict action, questions Mamata govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday demanded strict action against those who vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar`s bust in Kolkata and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of removing CCTV footage of the incident.

"Vidyasagar ji was a son of not only Bengal but of entire India. By vandalising his statue, the perpetrators have committed an act of sin. I demand strict action against those responsible," he said at an election rally.

"Great reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar`s statue was vandalised which was locked in a room. A CCTV camera is installed in that college. Why is the government removing the evidence from there like it did in the Narda, Sharada (chit fund scam) case. It clearly shows how low Didi (Mamata Banerjee) can stoop to for vote bank," Modi said.

The bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at the Vidyasagar College during BJP president Amit Shah`s roadshow on Tuesday evening.

In his speech, Modi also asked whether it was a crime to hail Lord Ram in West Bengal and said that his party was the one which raised it at the national level.

He said that the BJP was working to save West Bengal`s culture where the TMC was working in the interest of (Bangladeshi) infiltrators.

"Vidyasagar ji would be watching which party is fighting to save Bengal culture and who is working for the infiltrators," he said.

Modi said that Banerjee does not consider him the prime minister but hails Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

"She does not consider India`s PM her prime minister but she never gets tired of praising the Pakistan PM," he stated.

Continuing his attack on Banerjee, he said: "I was threatened to be sent to jail today morning. I saw yesterday in the media that Didi has threatened to take over the BJP office. Didi is threatening to take over the BJP workers` homes."

He alleged that the TMC government was presenting central schemes as its programmes.

He said: "Mamata Banerjee is putting her sticker on the Centre`s schemes. Sticker didi, you put stickers but at least work for people."

Voting for nine seats of West Bengal will take place in the last phase of the general elections on May 19. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.