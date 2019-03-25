BJP MP Manoj Tiwari meets Sapna Chaudhary, says will be happy if she campaigns for party

New Delhi: A day after Sapna Chaudhary denied joining any political party reportedly after signing membership forms of the Congress, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday claimed he met with the Haryavani singer and dancer on Sunday.

Tiwari also said that he will be happy if Chaudhary campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party. "We want to make Narendra Modi ji Prime Minister again. I will be happy if Sapna Chaudhary campaigns for the BJP in future," Manoj Tiwari told ANI here.

Elaborating about his meeting with Sapna on Sunday, Tiwari said, "Yes, I met Sapna yesterday. In her press conference, she has clearly said that she hasn`t joined Congress and she won`t be doing campaigning for the party. Without Sapna`s consent, Congress has used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined Congress and will contest from Mathura. She is the biggest superstar and Congress has stooped to such level, which was not expected under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Tiwari said.

"Sapna has said whatever she will do she will inform media," the BJP leader said. Tiwari said he "cannot say anything" on whether or not Sapna would join the BJP. "Only time will tell that," he said.

Chaudhary on Sunday claimed she has not signed any membership form of the Congress party and said that a photograph of herself with Priyanka Gandhi is an old one. "I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I have met Priyanka Gandhi several times before and she is very good but I am not going to campaign for any political party," she told media persons.

Her statement came a day after photographs surfaced in which she is seen signing some papers. The singer, however, said she had no idea of the photographs. "I cannot tell what kind of paper was that and I am not sure of when it is. I meet with people of all parties and I am an artist. I am not joining politics. When I will join politics, I will come out in the open", she said. However, contrary to Chaudhary claims, photographs of the membership form that bears her picture and has been allegedly signed by her as part of joining Congress has been shared by the office of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.

On Saturday, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar had also tweeted a picture of Sapna along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and welcomed her to Congress.

"Sapna Chaudhary is welcomed to Congress family," Babbar posted.

Chaudhary, however, affirmed that she has met Priyanka recently in last three to four days and earlier too. She claimed she did not know the exact date when the photograph with Priyanka was taken.

Earlier, there were speculations that Congress might field her from Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh to take on BJP candidate Hema Malini. Sapna Chaudhary shot to fame after her stint in `Big Boss`. She was earlier in the news for attempting to committing suicide.