Narendra Modi

Will hold next 'Mann ki Baat' in May after Lok Sabha election, says PM Modi

PM Modi said that the next broadcast will be on the last Sunday of May.

Will hold next &#039;Mann ki Baat&#039; in May after Lok Sabha election, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he will not be addressing his 'Mann ki Baat' address in March and April due to the upcoming general election. He said that the next broadcast will be on the last Sunday of May.

"For the next two months, there will be a lot of discussion around the elections. I will myself be a candidate in these polls. I will hold the next Mann Ki Baat on the last Sunday of May," he said. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 3. 

"I will start the process of our dialogue through Mann Ki Baat with the force of your blessings with a new belief in May after the election. I will continue this Mann ki Baat with you for years," he added.

Narendra ModiMann Ki BaatLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
