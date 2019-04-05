Wish he had spoken up all these years: Mehbooba Mufti reacts to LK Advani's blog

Srinagar: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti reacted to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani's blog titled 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last' and said that the former should have spoken in the last five years. Expressing surprise, Mufti said that not even a word was uttered since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

Advani's blog in which the BJP patriarch said that his party, right from its inception, "never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries" came just two days before the saffron party's foundation day and a week ahead of the high-pitched Lok Sabha election.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "BJP Patriarch questioning current brass for terming entire opposition as anti national is surprising. Not a word was uttered since 2014. Instead its finally said when BJPs tenure at Centre is almost over. Wish he had spoken up all these years. Badi dair kar di mehrbaan aate aate."

BJP Patriarch questioning current brass for terming entire opposition as anti national is surprising. Not a word was uttered since 2014 . Instead its finally said when BJPs tenure at Centre is almost over. Wish he had spoken up all these years. Badi dair kar di mehrbaan aate aate — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 4, 2019

The 91-year-old BJP leader added that the political adversaries were not anti-nationals. "In our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," read Advani's blog.