With 'full force', Robert Vadra reveals his plans of joining politics

New Delhi: A day after Congress' UP president Raj Babbar said that no one can stop Robert Vadra from joining the party, Vadra himself said that a decision would be made to that effect when people deem it necessary.

Asked of his plans for joining politics by news agency ANI, Vadra said that it would be a decision that would be based on what and how people of the country think. "As of now there are no plans. I have no wish to join politics right now. I'm amongst people and working hard," he said. "When people will feel that I should enter politics I will come with full force."

While wife Priyanka made her official debut in politics in January and has since been on the campaign trail, there have been speculations that Vadra too could follow. On Sunday, Babbar had said that it was Vadra's decision. "If he wants, the party would surely consider. He is part of the family. Who will stop him from becoming a part of the party?" Babbar had said. (Full report here)

Entry into politics may not be an easy prospect for Vadra who faces a number of land scam charges. He is facing a probe led by the Enforcement Directorate and has often been targeted by the BJP over allegations against him. And while Vadra claims that he is innocent and that the probe against him is political vendetta, he had also previously said that a debut in politics would only be possible once he is proven innocent. (Full report here)

Meanwhile, BJP maintains the charge that Congress is a party of one family and Vadra's possible entry - now or in the future - could further add credence to charge.