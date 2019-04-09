हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

With photos, Robert Vadra hits back at Arun Jaitley for mocking his Congress campaign decision

"One must maintain respect, a decorum in every situation," said businessman Robert Vadra in a post on Facebook, in a purported reply to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's jibe at him.  

Image Courtesy: Facebook/robert.vadra1

"One must maintain respect, a decorum in every situation," said businessman Robert Vadra in a post on Facebook, in a purported reply to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's jibe at him.  

On Sunday, Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, had announced that he will campaign for the party in the upcoming national election. Taking a jibe at him, Jaitley had said, "I don`t know if he (Vadra) will be an asset for the campaign of the Congress or for the campaign of the BJP."

Responding to the jibe, Vadra on Tuesday added a photo with Jaitley and wrote, "One must maintain respect, a decorum in every situation, it shows character and that's what I was taught by my parents and in sport. Healthy competition will only bring out the best in a person that people will judge. Best wishes to all for the brighter future the people of India need."

One of the photos is a snapshot of a tweet that Vadra had posted to wish the union minister a speedy recovery when he fell ill. In the photo, Vadra can be seen shaking hands with Jaitley. In another photo he shared, Jaitley and Vadra can be seen the frame with Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Besides Jaitley, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani had also taken potshots at Vadra and warned people that they should "save their lands" if he comes to their place for campaigning. 

"I just want to say that wherever Robert Vadra wants to go campaigning, people of that place should save their lands," Irani had told news agency ANI.

Vadra is currently facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

