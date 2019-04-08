Would support next government if it fulfills statehood demand: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Asserting that the next government in the Centre may require the support of seven winning candidates from Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his party will extend support to the party which grants full statehood to the Union Territory.

Addressing a public rally in Shahdara area of East Delhi, Kejriwal said, "To get full statehood for Delhi, we will have to unite and fight for it. We will have to ensure all seven seats go to the Aam Aadmi Party. Today`s no one knows who is forming the next government. Delhi`s seven seats might just be necessary to form the next Central government. When they come to us for support, we will give it on the condition of full statehood."

He also said that while his predecessor Sheila Dikshit focused on developing flyovers, he bettered local infrastructure by relaying streets and internal roads of the city.

"Your vote four years ago has resulted in all-around the development of Delhi. They say Sheila Dikshit had done development because she constructed flyovers. We constructed flyovers too. But for the majority of Delhi, the real 'flyovers' are their streets in their colonies, without which people`s lives become difficult. That`s where we brought development," said Kejriwal.

The AAP chief also talked about going to courts for obstructing the school fee hike and said, "We have not allowed private schools to hike their fees unjustly in the last few years. Recently some schools tried to hike fees. But we immediately approached the courts and got a stay order on the hikes."

He also exuded confidence of getting another term in the assembly elections and asked people to vote on similar lines for the Lok Sabha elections.

"We made a mistake 5 years ago by voting for a government that obstructs work in Delhi. The next state government is also going to be an AAP government. Then why to elect a party in the Centre that`s going to obstruct your govt for the next five years?," said Kejriwal.

After being cold-shouldered by Congress, Aam Aadmi Party is fighting Lok Sabha elections in Delhi without any alliance. The party has already announced its candidates for seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be voting on May 12 whereas the result will be announced on May 23.