Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a day-long visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, where he will address public meetings in various districts.

Adityanath will begin his tour by addressing the public at Government Junior College in Telangana's Peddapalli town, according to a statement issued by the office of UP chief minister.

After this, he will be in Yellareddy assembly segment of the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Telangana.

From here, Adityanath will address public meetings in Ananthpur and Srikalahasthi in Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh.