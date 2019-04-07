हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Adityanath will begin his tour by addressing the public at Government Junior College in Telangana's Peddapalli.

Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a day-long visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, where he will address public meetings in various districts.

Adityanath will begin his tour by addressing the public at Government Junior College in Telangana's Peddapalli town, according to a statement issued by the office of UP chief minister.

After this, he will be in Yellareddy assembly segment of the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Telangana.

From here, Adityanath will address public meetings in Ananthpur and Srikalahasthi in Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Yogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Congress lodges complaint against Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, seeks his arrest

Must Watch

PT13M5S

Will Mamata use 'Modi Fear' to win Elections?