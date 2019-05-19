Zee News Maha Exit poll 2019: Haryana favours BJP, Congress likely to win in Punjab

The exit poll predictions for the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Punjab and Haryana were released on Sunday. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received a majority in Haryana, the Congress is expected to win in Punjab when the results of this year's polls will be announced on May 23.

Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - released their exit poll results after the conclusion of the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Sunday at 6 pm.

Today's Chanakya exit poll figures suggested that the BJP-led NDA government would sweep all the ten seats in Haryana, while India TV-CNX predicted nine seats for the saffron party in the state.

Aajtak-Axis and Times Now-VMR 2019 said that the BJP is most likely to win a minimum of eight seats in Haryana. Congress is expected to bag a maximum of two seats in the state, the exit poll suggested.

The exit poll also predicted that INLD and the JJP-AAP alliance might not win any seat in Haryana.

However, the situation is quite opposite in Punjab, with Congress looking in good shape in the state. According to Aajtak-Axis, the Congress is most likely to win eight to nine Lok Sabha seats, while BJP would settle with three to five seats out of a total number of 13 seats in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, is expected to bag just one seat this time around in contrast to four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2014.

Here are the latest updates:

# According to projections by Republic-CVoter, UPA to get 11 seats.

# ABP-CSDS for Haryana says seven seats for BJP, three for Congress and nil for AAP.

# In Haryana, Aajtak-Axis projects BJP will win 8 to 10 seats, while Congress might gain between 0 to two seats.

# Aajtak-Axis says Congress is expected to win the majority in Punjab with 8 to 9 Lok Sabha seats, while BJP may get 3 to 5 and AAP is not expected to bag any seat out of 13 overall.

# Today's Chanakya predicts BJP will gain the majority in Haryana with 10 seats, while Congress may get two seats.- might not win any seat in the state.

# NDTV's poll of polls says BJP will win around 8 to 12 seats in Haryana, while Congress and INLD may have to face disappointment.

# Times Now-VMR 2019 says BJP will bag eight seats in Haryana. Congress will get just two seats in the seats.

# According to Republic-Jan Ki Baat, BJP will form the government once again with more than 300 seats while Congress is likely to fall short of 100.

# India TV-CNX predicts BJP will win nine states in Haryana, while Congress is likely to bag just one seat.

In Haryana, the polling took place for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the sixth phase on May 12. The total voter turnout registered in the state was 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Chandigarh went to poll for 13 and 1 Lok Sabha seats, respectively in the seventh phase on May 19.

A total of 36 candidates were in the fray from the Chandigarh constituency, while around 223 candidates were in the fray from Haryana and 278 candidates from Punjab.