Zee News Maha Exit Poll 2019 Karnataka, Kerala live updates

Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

As the polling for all the 543 constituencies spread across seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019 came to an end on Sunday evening, the exit poll surveys began. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on the election about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

The exit polls prediction for the political parties and their alliances will start coming in once the Election Commission (EC) lifts the embargo on airing exit polls. However, the EC has notified that the prohibition on exit polls will continue till 6.30 pm on Sunday. The EC had in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Though the exit poll predictions may not always be true, pollsters claim they give an idea of the emerging political situation. Usually, private pollsters or agencies working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters to know who they actually voted for and based on their replies, they predict the trends/results. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of news portals.

Here are the live updates for Karnataka and Kerala exit poll: 

In Karnataka, electors voted for 28 Lok Sabha seats in the second (April 18) and third (April 23) phase. In the second and third phase, people voted for 14 Lok Sabha seats each. In Kerala, electors voted for 20 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase April 23 (third phase). 

lok sabha election exit poll results, Today's Chanakya exit poll 2019, CVoter exit poll 2019, CSDS exit poll 2019, IPSOS exit poll 2019, Axis exit poll 2019, CNX exit poll 2019, Neta exit poll 2019, Lok Sabha election 2019, general election 2019, India election 2019
