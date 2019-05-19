Zee News Maha Exit Poll 2019 West Bengal live updates

As the polling for all the 543 constituencies spread across seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019 came to an end on Sunday evening, the exit poll surveys began. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on the election about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

The exit polls prediction for the political parties and their alliances will start coming in once the Election Commission (EC) lifts the embargo on airing exit polls. However, the EC has notified that the prohibition on exit polls will continue till 6.30 pm on Sunday. The EC had in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Though the exit poll predictions may not always be true, pollsters claim they give an idea of the emerging political situation. Usually, private pollsters or agencies working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters to know who they actually voted for and based on their replies, they predict the trends/results. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of news portals.

The polling in West Bengal took place in 42 constituencies in seven phases and a total of 466 candidates are in the fray. However, violence and ruckus were witnessed in the state during polling in all the phases.

Here are the live updates for West Bengal Exit poll:

* The voting in nine constituencies in West Bengal was held in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday. The constituencies where polling was held are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar.

* The campaigning in all the other states going to polls in the seventh phase ended on Friday, the Election Commission curtailed the campaigning in West Bengal 20 hours ahead of schedule, in the wake of violence between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata. Parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

* The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP are the main contenders in the battlefield followed by the Congress and the Left Front. The constituencies saw high profile campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi who raised a plethora of issues ranging from corruption to communalism, NRC to chit fund scams and development to security. The polling and campaigning also witnessed violence, assaults and ruckus.