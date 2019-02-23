Adityanath gets emotional when asked about Pulwama tragedy: Watch

Lucknow: Tears fell down his eyes as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was asked about the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly Pulwama attack. During an interaction at the 'Yuva Ke Mann Ki Baat' programme in Lucknow, Adityanath was asked about the measures taken by the Narendra Modi government to counter terrorism.

Responding to the question, he said that the terrorism in Kashmir is like a lamp which always tends to glow brighter before getting doused. Terrorism will soon end under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Terrorism is now inching towards its end. In order to put an end to it completely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is totally committed," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister, who received a round of applause from the audience, was seen getting emotional while replying to the question. Taking out a handkerchief from his pocket, he wiped his nose and tearful eyes.

Talking about the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, he said that the security forces acted swiftly thereafter and killed the mastermind within 48 hours.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. The responsibility of the suicide bomb attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Adityanath, during his interaction at the event, also mentioned that two JeM terrorists were arrested in Saharanpur in an operation linked to the Pulwama terror attack.

"We conducted an operation in Uttar Pradesh last night. We received a few links related to the Pulwama attack in connection with which we did a big operation in Uttar Pradesh last night," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)