Amit Shah

BREAKING: Amit Shah releases BJP's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra for UP polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was released in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Photo: BJP

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (February 8, 2022) released Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was released in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92

It is noteworthy that polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, the saffron party had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. It had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. 

