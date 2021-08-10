Don't want to ruin anyone's career, ready to compromise, says Lucknow girl after cab driver's FIR

New Delhi: The Lucknow girl, who has been in the limelight for hitting a cab driver, has now said that she is ready to compromise and doesn't want to ruin anyone's career. Her statement came after the Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against her.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Media, Priyadarshini Narayan said that it is better the issue is resolved through conciliation without escalating it further.

Priyadarshini added that she is also afraid of her career being ruined.

"I also have to save an innocent person. He (driver) is also someone's child and I want to do this for their sake," she said.

On being asked why she didn't file a cross FIR, Priyadarshini answered that she didn't do it because the cab driver is poor and that he might not have family support.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police had questioned her and had also reportedly talked to her neighbours.



Priyadarshini came in the news after her videos of repeatedly slapping a cab driver on a red light in Lucknow went viral. She alleged that she was almost run over by the driver. However, the driver, Shahadat Ali, said that the woman attacked him for no fault of his.

"I was on my way home and waiting at the signal of Alambagh Nahariya Chauraha, following the traffic rules. The woman crossed me from the right side and then she came back and started beating me," Shaddat had said in an interview with Zee Media.

The issue had escalated further after the police took Shaddat to the police station and registered a complaint based on the woman's version, while he was not heard.

