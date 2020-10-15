Maharajganj woman who attempted self-immolation near UP Legislative Assembly, dies

Lucknow: The Maharajganj woman who had attempted self-immolation near the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday evening.

The woman was undergoing treatment at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital and reportedly breathed her last around 7:15 PM.

She had attempted self-immolation in front of the BJP Headquarters in the Hazratganj Police Station area.

Earlier in the day, the Lucknow Police has detained Alok Prasad, a former District President of the Maharajganj Congress Party, in connection with this case.

As per reports, the Congress workers held protests at the Collectorate premises in Maharajganj following Prasad's arrest. The protests were led by the State Congress Committee Vice President Birendra Chaudhary and District President Vipin Pal.

