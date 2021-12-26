हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Leopard

Panic in Lucknow after Leopard spotted in Gudumba area, search underway

The leopard was captured in CCTV footage of a private hospital in the Gudumba area.

Panic in Lucknow after Leopard spotted in Gudumba area, search underway
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Lucknow: A leopard was spotted on Saturday in the Gudumba area of Uttar Pradesh's capital, officials said, and added that efforts are on to search for it.

The leopard was captured in CCTV footage of a private hospital.

Aniket Ani, the owner of the hospital said, "The CCTV footage showed that the leopard was seen moving on the hospital premises at around 4.12 am. The leopard stayed here for eight minutes. After this, the leopard went out and was seen moving in the bylanes."

Divisional Forest Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said that a team has been sent there and the search for the leopard has started.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LeopardLucknowUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Don't want to ruin anyone's career, ready to compromise, says Lucknow girl after cab driver's FIR

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Zee Top 10: Corona Warriors Will Get Booster Dose