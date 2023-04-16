UP: Business Community Leader Meets Deputy CM, Discusses Law & Order In State

UP's top business community leaders recently met Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak to discuss progress made towards improving law and order in the state. In the meeting, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak pledged to take further steps toward making Uttar Pradesh a safer and more developed state. He quoted UP will now be known as “Utsavon ka Pradesh”. Pathak acknowledged the progress already made and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the cause.

In the meeting, business community leader Natwar Goyal thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for improved law and order situation in the state. Goyal, who is the Vice-President of the All India Vaish Federation, said that "UP is not known for crimes anymore". During the course of the meeting, Natwar Goyal praised the Uttar Pradesh government for their many commendable efforts aimed at improving the state of law and order.

One of the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government towards this end is the launch of the Mission Shakti campaign, which began in October 2020. The campaign aims to provide a safe and secure environment for women in the state.

As a result of the initiative, there has been a decrease in crimes against women, such as rape, dowry harassment, and assault. This success validates the government's efforts in this direction.

The government has also established a Special Task Force (STF) to tackle organized crime such as cybercrime, drug trafficking, and land grabbing. The STF has been highly successful in solving pending cases within the state, boasting a success rate of 94.5% in March 2021. went on to note that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, "Uttar Pradesh had become a model for the rest of the country, and for the rest of the world when it comes to law enforcement."

Natwar Goyal said that G20 Summit gave recognition to New Rising Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.