Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh shivers under cold wave, likely to intensify

The cold wave will continue until the end of this week says Meterological Department.

Uttar Pradesh shivers under cold wave, likely to intensify

Lucknow: The cold wave intensified in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with icy winds causing temperatures to drop further, the weather office said. According to the Met Office, the cold wave will continue until the end of this week.

Regional Met Director J.P. Gupta said that due to continuous snowfall in the hilly regions of northern India, the chill has intensified in the plains. He added that while a western disturbance in the region will weaken in a day or two, the cold wave will continue and could in fact intensify in the first week of February.

The state capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the maximum is likely to hover around 20 degrees.

Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh Cold waveLucknowIndia Meterological Department
