Madhya Pradesh

37 women found lying on floor at sterilisation camp in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

The Chief Medical and Health Officer said required beds were provided to hospitals. 

37 women found lying on floor at sterilisation camp in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Vidisha
ANI Photo

Vidisha: Around 37 women were found lying on the floor instead of hospital beds at a sterilisation camp at Lateri Community Health Center in Vidisha on Saturday.

Asked about the inconvenience being faced by the women, Dr KS Ahirwar, Chief Medical and Health Officer told ANI, "The matter will be investigated and action will be against the culprit."

The official said required beds were provided to hospitals. "Such things are unacceptable. We will ask the hospital administration why they did not maintain the protocol," Ahirwar said.

Madhya PradeshSterilisation campVidisha
