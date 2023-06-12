Anurag Thakur Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says He Sent Priyanka To MP To ‘Save His Face’

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he sent his sister Priyanka Gandhi to visit Madhya Pradesh to save his face since his party failed to fulfil the promises it made in the last assembly elections. “Promises by Rahul Gandhi were not fulfilled by the Congress party so he sent his sister Priyanka Gandhi to save his face,” Thakur said while addressing a gathering in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra on Monday.

It may be noted that Rahul’s sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where she offered Narmada Pujan and participated in the aarti as well. The Congress General Secretary garlanded the statue of Gond Rani Veerangana Rani Durgavati after Narmada Pujan in a bid to woo the tribal voters of the state. After garlanding the life-size statue of Durgavati in Bhanvartal Park, she met with the people of the tribal community.

“Priyanka has gone to visit Jabalpur, Rahul Gandhi too went there in 2017 and gave a guarantee that farmers' loans will be waived and unemployment allowance will be given. Congress formed a government in MP but neither allowance was given, nor the loans were waived,” the senior BJP leader said during his address.

Thakur also sought to know why “farmers' loans were not waived and what new false promises they are going to make today.” “Six months back, Congress in Himachal Pradesh said that it will give 300 units of free electricity and Rs 1500 in bank accounts of women in the state. Did you receive 1500 in bank accounts?” Thakur asked the crowd. “They come to power by giving hoax guarantees and then forget,” Thakur said, furthering his attack.

Priyanka is also slated to address a gathering in the city ahead of Assembly polls scheduled later this year.