Babulal Gaur, former MP chief minister and senior BJP leader, dies in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur died in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 89.

According to news agency ANI, Gaur died at the Narmada Hospital in Bhopal. He was not keeping well for some time.

Madhya Pradesh's former CM and BJP leader, Babulal Gaur passed away at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal, this morning. pic.twitter.com/rwo1ufpfnq — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

Gaur was admitted to a hospital last week after his blood pressure dropped and since then he was in a critical condition.

The 89-year-old BJP leader was put on a ventilator at the Narmada Hospital here.

Live TV

Gaur served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005.

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath had visited him earlier and his office had tweeted on Wednesday, "Former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur is reported to be unwell. Enquired about his heath. I wish, may god heal them soon."

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too wished for Gaur's fast recovery.