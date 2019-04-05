Four dead, 5 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Ujjain: Four persons were Friday killed and five others injured after their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

The incident happened on Badnagar Road near Chandukhedi village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Inspector Arvind Tomar of Mahakal police station.

"It appears the driver of the SUV lost control after which it rammed into a tree. The victims were relatives and were returning to their homes in Dhar after attending a function here," he said.

Tomar identified the deceased as Dipak Verma (20), Anil Yogi (20), Parvin Verma (22) and Rajesh Verma (26).

A case has been registered and further investigations were on, he added.