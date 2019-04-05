हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Four dead, 5 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

The incident happened on Badnagar Road near Chandukhedi village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Inspector Arvind Tomar of Mahakal police station.

Four dead, 5 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Ujjain
File photo

Ujjain: Four persons were Friday killed and five others injured after their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

The incident happened on Badnagar Road near Chandukhedi village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Inspector Arvind Tomar of Mahakal police station.

"It appears the driver of the SUV lost control after which it rammed into a tree. The victims were relatives and were returning to their homes in Dhar after attending a function here," he said.

Tomar identified the deceased as Dipak Verma (20), Anil Yogi (20), Parvin Verma (22) and Rajesh Verma (26).

A case has been registered and further investigations were on, he added. 

Tags:
Madhya PradeshUjjainSUV crashBadnagar RoadChandukhedi
Next
Story

Congress fields Kamal Nath's son Nakul from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat

Must Watch

PT8M36S

DNA: Non Stop News, April 5th, 2019