Four prisoners escape from Neemuch district jail in MP, hunt on

BHOPAL: Four prisoners managed to flee from a prison in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday. A massive search has been launched for them.

According to RC Basunia, Jailor, Neemuch District Prison, all four prisoners cut the bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope between 3-4 AM.

They have been identified as Narsingh, Dube Lal, Pankaj and Lekh Ram.

June 23, 2019

Among those who escaped from the prison, one is a murder convict, the other a rape accused, while the remaining two face charges of drugs smuggling.

20-year-old Narsingh, son of Bansi Lal Banjara, is a resident of Udaipur and is serving a 10-year-jail term following his conviction under the NDPS Act.

Dubey Lal (19) is a resident of Gongri village under Naugaon Police Station limits in Mandla district has been convicted in a case of rape under Section 376 of the IPC.

Pankaj, son of Ram Narayan Mongia, is a 21-year-old resident of Chittor. He has also been convicted under the NDPS Act for drugs smuggling.

While Lekh Ram, 29, is the son of Ramesh Bavri, who is a resident of Mandsaur district.

The local police have been alerted and a massive search has been launched to nab them.

Neemuch district jail is a high-security prison.